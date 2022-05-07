Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 232,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LIBYU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,397,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,843,000.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ LIBYU remained flat at $$10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.