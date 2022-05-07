Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Woodward from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.89.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $104.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.97 and its 200-day moving average is $114.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Woodward has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $130.75.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Woodward had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

