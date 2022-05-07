Workiva (NYSE:WK) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $120.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workiva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

NYSE WK opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.41 and a beta of 1.52. Workiva has a one year low of $77.06 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.76.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 56.54% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock worth $1,271,908. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workiva by 182.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Workiva by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,153,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $28,722,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Workiva by 54.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,444,000 after acquiring an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.