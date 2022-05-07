Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 800 ($9.99) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.37) to GBX 850 ($10.62) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.12) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workspace Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 920 ($11.49).

WKP opened at GBX 633.50 ($7.91) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 674.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 770.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.40) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.23).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

