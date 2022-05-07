Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $376.32 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 7th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and $460.41 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $376.32 or 0.01046022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00207471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00203470 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00471860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00039376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,645.72 or 1.96364816 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,518,928 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

