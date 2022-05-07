Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day moving average of $68.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

Xcel Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.