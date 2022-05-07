XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. XOMA had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 4.93%.

NASDAQ XOMA traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $217.89 million, a PE ratio of 127.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Get XOMA alerts:

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569 over the last 90 days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in XOMA by 138.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XOMA by 181.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in XOMA by 78.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in XOMA by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

XOMA Company Profile (Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.