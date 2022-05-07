YAM V3 (YAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $76,894.00

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $76,894.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,917.64 or 0.99958608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00029763 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,245,119 coins and its circulating supply is 13,680,420 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

