Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,297 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yext were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Yext by 9.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Yext by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after purchasing an additional 646,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yext by 13.1% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 over the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.46. 1,731,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,062. The company has a market capitalization of $716.30 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.48. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

