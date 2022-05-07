YFValue Hits Market Cap of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (YFV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded flat against the US dollar.

About YFValue

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars.

