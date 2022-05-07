Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAO. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Youdao presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of Youdao stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $5.98. 73,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,403. Youdao has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $741.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $164.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Youdao by 5.2% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,784,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after buying an additional 136,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Youdao by 953.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 575,849 shares during the last quarter. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

