Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $778.48

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 778.48 ($9.72) and traded as low as GBX 728.80 ($9.10). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 770 ($9.62), with a volume of 4,394 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £450.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 693.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 778.42.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

