Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $778.48

Shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 778.48 ($9.72) and traded as low as GBX 728.80 ($9.10). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 770 ($9.62), with a volume of 4,394 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £450.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 693.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 778.42.
About Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)
