Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.63.
YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.
NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $40.21. 1,736,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,842. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.
Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.
