Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.63.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Yum China alerts:

NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $40.21. 1,736,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,842. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.27.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.