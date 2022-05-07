Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) to report sales of $64.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.89 million to $68.48 million. American Well reported sales of $57.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year sales of $278.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.71 million to $284.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $323.43 million, with estimates ranging from $300.32 million to $342.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMWL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other news, COO Kurt Knight sold 22,269 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total value of $79,723.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,545,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $515,023.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock worth $1,197,231. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in American Well by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in American Well by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Well by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.95. 2,240,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,499. The firm has a market cap of $776.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.86. American Well has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

