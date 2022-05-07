Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Baidu’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.96. Baidu posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.92 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $12.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Baidu.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.47.

BIDU traded down $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,457,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $209.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.32. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 56.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

