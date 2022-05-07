Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) to report ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadwind’s earnings. Broadwind posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,726,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 56,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 68,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,097. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $5.34.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

