Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will report sales of $405.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $399.97 million and the highest is $409.60 million. CarGurus reported sales of $171.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $525,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $139,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,664 shares of company stock worth $1,668,101 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CarGurus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in CarGurus by 2.9% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

