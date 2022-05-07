Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,062. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,842 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,780,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,613,000 after buying an additional 2,463,310 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $59,389,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $55,866,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,141,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,410,000 after buying an additional 1,079,695 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 21.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,680,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,907,000 after buying an additional 1,005,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.