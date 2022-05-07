Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) Will Post Earnings of $5.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $5.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.19. RH reported earnings of $4.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $26.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.50 to $27.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $28.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.00 to $32.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.64, for a total value of $44,110.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $15.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.31. 984,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,693. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 1-year low of $286.07 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

