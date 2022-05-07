Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 91.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VTNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $10.85. 3,425,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,521,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.86 million, a P/E ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.76. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Energy by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 311,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $8,529,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,397,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 288.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

