Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.23. Viavi Solutions also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,671. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $14.42. 1,765,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,090. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.02. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.