Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $701.25 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) will announce $701.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $696.70 million and the highest is $705.87 million. Waters reported sales of $681.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.47. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAT. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Waters by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Waters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $327.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Waters has a twelve month low of $288.32 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

