Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will announce $3.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Wayfair reported sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $14.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.56 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $16.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.08 billion to $18.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.71.

Shares of W opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.46. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $56.23 and a 12-month high of $339.56.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

