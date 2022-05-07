Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZWS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions by 5,992.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZWS traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $28.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,805. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.49. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

