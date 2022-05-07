Zacks: Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.27). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after buying an additional 3,315,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $237,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $221,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

