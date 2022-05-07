Zacks: Analysts Expect Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.80 Million

Equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) will post $31.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $31.90 million. Civista Bancshares reported sales of $32.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $132.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $132.45 million to $133.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $147.90 million, with estimates ranging from $146.60 million to $149.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIVB. StockNews.com began coverage on Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 55,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,734. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a market cap of $312.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

In related news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,416 shares of company stock valued at $55,314. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

