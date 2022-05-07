Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,516 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $21.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,306. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.74.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

