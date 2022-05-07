Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. German American Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 30.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,204 shares of company stock worth $303,339. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GABC. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $43.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.45%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.