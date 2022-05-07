Zacks: Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.16 Million

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to post $92.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.51 million. Golub Capital BDC reported sales of $76.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year sales of $368.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $384.34 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $410.70 million, with estimates ranging from $404.26 million to $417.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 96.64%. The company had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBDC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 20,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,207. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.