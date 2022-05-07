Zacks: Analysts Expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $736.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $736.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $731.50 million and the highest is $741.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $235.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,786. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $36.95 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,172,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares in the last quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after buying an additional 638,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after buying an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.