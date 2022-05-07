Zacks: Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.01. Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

INVE stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 277,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $270.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.50 and a beta of 1.71. Identiv has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 67,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $853,331.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,455,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,965,204.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 184,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,195. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Identiv by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Identiv in the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

