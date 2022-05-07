Zacks: Analysts Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Post $4.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99. Martin Marietta Materials reported earnings per share of $3.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year earnings of $13.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $13.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.87 to $19.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 60.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 208.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $346.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $372.80 and its 200 day moving average is $394.99. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $329.69 and a 12 month high of $446.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

