Zacks: Analysts Expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.73 Million

Analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) will announce sales of $207.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.10 million and the highest is $211.00 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $172.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $851.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.90 million to $855.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. 1,617,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,216. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $74.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $112,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Mcgroddy-Goetz sold 405 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $42,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,905 shares of company stock valued at $842,555. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

