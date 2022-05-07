Zacks: Analysts Expect Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Thoughtworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thoughtworks.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thoughtworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thoughtworks from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thoughtworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.49. 907,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $34.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWKS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth $16,701,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the third quarter worth $25,057,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $614,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

