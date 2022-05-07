Zacks: Analysts Expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Post Earnings of $6.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) will announce $6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $4.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.40 to $27.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $28.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.77 to $30.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,672.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,815,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW traded down $3.49 on Friday, hitting $477.92. The company had a trading volume of 299,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 28.89%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

