Zacks: Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) will report ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.18). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WIX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wix.com in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 202.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Wix.com by 44.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.95. 1,661,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.56. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

