Zacks: Analysts Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.46. Zillow Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

Shares of ZG stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, reaching $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,754,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $124.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

