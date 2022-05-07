Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Affimed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Affimed reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Affimed.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 million. Affimed had a negative net margin of 149.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.20. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,855,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Affimed by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,848,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after buying an additional 70,893 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after buying an additional 298,246 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Affimed by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,627,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 636,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

