Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.86. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $1.58 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.01.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.05. 18,432,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,463,887. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average is $121.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

