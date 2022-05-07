Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Equities analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) to report $18.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.20 million and the highest is $19.30 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $5.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 234.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full-year sales of $70.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $94.87 million, with estimates ranging from $90.01 million to $100.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221,364 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 411.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 562.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Esports Entertainment Group stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 430,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,624. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. Esports Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

