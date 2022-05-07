Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 7th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.46. 324,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,271. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.