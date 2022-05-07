Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter worth $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 215,192 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.46. 324,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,271. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $131.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

