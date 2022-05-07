Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.48. HubSpot posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.08.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 63.9% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $356.38 on Monday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $325.97 and a twelve month high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.77 and a 200 day moving average of $575.98.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HubSpot (HUBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.