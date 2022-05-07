Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover M.D.C..

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.11. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MDC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NYSE MDC traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 465,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,799. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.01%.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 65.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 756.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M.D.C. (MDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.