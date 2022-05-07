Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.60 Million

Analysts expect MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) to post $125.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.50 million and the lowest is $121.70 million. MicroStrategy reported sales of $125.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year sales of $518.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.00 million to $538.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $544.00 million, with estimates ranging from $526.20 million to $561.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.29.

MSTR stock traded down $20.28 on Monday, hitting $294.24. 1,208,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,031. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $282.55 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.19 and a 200-day moving average of $523.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,868,000 after buying an additional 288,104 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,158,000 after buying an additional 461,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,689,000 after buying an additional 42,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,401,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.