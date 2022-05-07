Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.82. PDC Energy reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $16.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.64 to $20.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.12 to $20.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $133,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,299 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of PDCE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.20. 1,183,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,141. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average is $60.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.92%.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

