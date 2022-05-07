Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.18) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIOX. HC Wainwright cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

SIOX remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 416,836 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.09. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $1,763,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 16.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 422,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 58,261 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

