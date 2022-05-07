Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. American Assets Trust reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 58,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,654. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,107,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,284,000 after buying an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,632,000 after buying an additional 120,964 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,848,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,164,000 after purchasing an additional 174,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,475,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAT stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $34.38. The stock had a trading volume of 188,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $33.27 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

