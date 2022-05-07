Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Endosurgery.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 95.87% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,753,000. CPMG Inc lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 683,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 360,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the third quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APEN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 144,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,267. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.90. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.78.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.