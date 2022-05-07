Zacks: Brokerages Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Post $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. CDK Global reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.13. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,272,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,404,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,912 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,066,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,233,000 after acquiring an additional 47,606 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CDK Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,008,003 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after acquiring an additional 96,118 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.