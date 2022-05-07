Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will announce $75.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.10 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. ChargePoint reported sales of $40.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 85.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full-year sales of $474.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $499.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $727.81 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $800.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.85 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $24,377,235.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $3,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linse Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 488,123 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHPT stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,197,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

